    Ninth Command Chief Warrant Officer of the U.S. Army Reserve Command visits HRC [Image 18 of 24]

    Ninth Command Chief Warrant Officer of the U.S. Army Reserve Command visits HRC

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Maria McClure    

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Chief Warrant Officer 5 LaShon P. White, the Ninth Command Chief Warrant Officer of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, visited the Reserve Personnel Management Directorate at #USArmyHRC June 17. White received a briefing from senior RPMD leaders to provide him with a better understanding of the directorate’s capabilities. The presentation included information about RPMD’s human resources services and management of the nearly 190,000 Reserve Soldiers spread out across all 50 States, five U.S. territories, and deployed to 23 countries around the world. During his visit White also met with Brig. Gen. Peggy McManus, Director of RPMD and Deputy Commanding General of HRC.

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 16:11
    Photo ID: 8488397
    VIRIN: 240617-A-NU390-6929
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.88 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Ninth Command Chief Warrant Officer of the U.S. Army Reserve Command visits HRC [Image 24 of 24], by Maria McClure, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserve Command
    U.S. Army Human Resources Command
    Reserve Personnel Management Directorate
    #USArmyHRC

