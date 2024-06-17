Ninth Command Chief Warrant Officer of the U.S. Army Reserve Command visits HRC

Chief Warrant Officer 5 LaShon P. White, the Ninth Command Chief Warrant Officer of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, visited the Reserve Personnel Management Directorate at #USArmyHRC June 17. White received a briefing from senior RPMD leaders to provide him with a better understanding of the directorate’s capabilities. The presentation included information about RPMD’s human resources services and management of the nearly 190,000 Reserve Soldiers spread out across all 50 States, five U.S. territories, and deployed to 23 countries around the world. During his visit White also met with Brig. Gen. Peggy McManus, Director of RPMD and Deputy Commanding General of HRC.

