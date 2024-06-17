240619-N-PN850-1111 WASHINGTON (Jun. 19, 2024) The Navy Band Cruisers entertain students in Dahlgren Hall at the United States Naval Academy. The USNA hosts a STEM camp weekly every June for 1000 middle and high school students interested in a career in science, technology, education or mathematics. They also interact with midshipmen and learn from USNA faculty. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician First Class David J. Hagee)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2024 15:03
|Photo ID:
|8488277
|VIRIN:
|240619-N-PN850-1111
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|5.1 MB
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Navy Band Cruisers entertain students in Dahlgren Hall at the United States Naval Academy. [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 David Hagee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
