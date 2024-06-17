Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Navy Band Cruisers entertain students in Dahlgren Hall at the United States Naval Academy. [Image 3 of 8]

    ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Hagee 

    U.S. Navy Band

    240619-N-PN850-1102 WASHINGTON (Jun. 19, 2024) The Navy Band Cruisers entertain students in Dahlgren Hall at the United States Naval Academy. The USNA hosts a STEM camp weekly every June for 1000 middle and high school students interested in a career in science, technology, education or mathematics. They also interact with midshipmen and learn from USNA faculty. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician First Class David J. Hagee)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 15:03
    VIRIN: 240619-N-PN850-1102
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US
    Navy Band
    Naval Academy
    STEM
    Cruisers

