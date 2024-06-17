240619-N-PN850-1102 WASHINGTON (Jun. 19, 2024) The Navy Band Cruisers entertain students in Dahlgren Hall at the United States Naval Academy. The USNA hosts a STEM camp weekly every June for 1000 middle and high school students interested in a career in science, technology, education or mathematics. They also interact with midshipmen and learn from USNA faculty. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician First Class David J. Hagee)

