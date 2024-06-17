Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEVCOM’s robot dog makes an appearance at Army’s 249th birthday [Image 3 of 3]

    DEVCOM’s robot dog makes an appearance at Army’s 249th birthday

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Therese Prats 

    214th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A child interacts with a U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) robot dog at the National Army Museum’s celebration for the Army’s 249th birthday at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, June 15, 2024. The museum held activities for Soldiers and their families, including face painting, rock climbing, a working dog demonstration, helicopter exhibits, and an aerial demonstration by the Para-Commandos. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Therese Prats)

