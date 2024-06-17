DEVCOM’s robot dog makes an appearance at Army’s 249th birthday

A child interacts with a U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) robot dog at the National Army Museum’s celebration for the Army’s 249th birthday at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, June 15, 2024. The museum held activities for Soldiers and their families, including face painting, rock climbing, a working dog demonstration, helicopter exhibits, and an aerial demonstration by the Para-Commandos. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Therese Prats)

