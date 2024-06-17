14N Development Team and Functional Advisory Council visit Goodfellow AFB

U.S. Air Force Maj. Christopher Perry, 313th Training Squadron director of operations, briefs the 14N Development Team about the development timeline of the Joint All Domain Exercise Forward Operations Readiness Generation Exercise training site, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 24, 2024. JADE FORGE provides joint service intel warriors with a realistic training environment preparing Airmen for real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

