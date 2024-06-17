14N Development Team and Functional Advisory Council visit Goodfellow AFB

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Garrett Williams, 313th Training Squadron commander, escorts the 14N Development Team to an instructional facility on the Joint All Domain Exercise Forward Operations Readiness Generation Exercise training site, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 24, 2024. This course aligns with the 313th TRS's mission: to provide world-class mission qualification and advanced intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance training to develop and inspire professionals for the Department of Defense and our international partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

