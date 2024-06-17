Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    14N Development Team and Functional Advisory Council visit Goodfellow AFB [Image 2 of 2]

    14N Development Team and Functional Advisory Council visit Goodfellow AFB

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Garrett Williams, 313th Training Squadron commander, escorts the 14N Development Team to an instructional facility on the Joint All Domain Exercise Forward Operations Readiness Generation Exercise training site, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 24, 2024. This course aligns with the 313th TRS's mission: to provide world-class mission qualification and advanced intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance training to develop and inspire professionals for the Department of Defense and our international partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 13:28
    Photo ID: 8488049
    VIRIN: 240423-F-SA938-1040
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 14N Development Team and Functional Advisory Council visit Goodfellow AFB [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

