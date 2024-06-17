Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JROTC cadets experience history and pay respects at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 2 of 5]

    JROTC cadets experience history and pay respects at Arlington National Cemetery

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Sarah Windmueller 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Four JROTC Cadets competing in the JROTC Leadership Bowl were selected to represent Army JROTC and place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on June 18 at Arlington National Cemetery. Army JROTC cadets from across the nation were in Washington June 16-19 for the JROTC Leadership Bowl. | U.S. Army photo by Sarah Windmueller

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 12:03
    Photo ID: 8487829
    VIRIN: 240618-A-PG511-7442
    Resolution: 2892x2530
    Size: 790.18 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JROTC cadets experience history and pay respects at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 5 of 5], by Sarah Windmueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JROTC
    U.S. Army Cadet Command
    Army JROTC
    USACC
    JROTC Leadership Bowl
    JLAB 2024

