Four JROTC Cadets competing in the JROTC Leadership Bowl were selected to represent Army JROTC and place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on June 18 at Arlington National Cemetery. Army JROTC cadets from across the nation were in Washington June 16-19 for the JROTC Leadership Bowl. | U.S. Army photo by Sarah Windmueller
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2024 12:03
|Photo ID:
|8487829
|VIRIN:
|240618-A-PG511-7442
|Resolution:
|2892x2530
|Size:
|790.18 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Hometown:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JROTC cadets experience history and pay respects at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 5 of 5], by Sarah Windmueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JROTC cadets experience history and pay respects at Arlington National Cemetery
