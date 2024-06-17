Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JROTC cadets experience history and pay respects at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 3 of 5]

    JROTC cadets experience history and pay respects at Arlington National Cemetery

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Sarah Windmueller 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    The Army JROTC Leadership Team from Tolsia High School was chosen to take part in a Sentinel Tour at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on June 18 at Arlington National Cemetery. After finishing their leadership competition the day prior, cadets had the opportunity to explore the nation’s capitol and observe both the Changing of the Guard and a wreath laying ceremony. | U.S. Army photo by Sarah Windmueller

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 12:03
    Photo ID: 8487833
    VIRIN: 240618-A-PG511-9269
    Resolution: 4301x2867
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JROTC cadets experience history and pay respects at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 5 of 5], by Sarah Windmueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JROTC
    U.S. Army Cadet Command
    Army JROTC
    USACC
    JROTC Leadership Bowl
    JLAB 2024

