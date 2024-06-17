The Army JROTC Leadership Team from Tolsia High School was chosen to take part in a Sentinel Tour at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on June 18 at Arlington National Cemetery. After finishing their leadership competition the day prior, cadets had the opportunity to explore the nation’s capitol and observe both the Changing of the Guard and a wreath laying ceremony. | U.S. Army photo by Sarah Windmueller

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2024 Date Posted: 06.20.2024 12:03 Photo ID: 8487833 VIRIN: 240618-A-PG511-9269 Resolution: 4301x2867 Size: 1.08 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Hometown: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JROTC cadets experience history and pay respects at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 5 of 5], by Sarah Windmueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.