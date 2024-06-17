Tennessee Army National Guard’s 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment concluded the eXportable Combat Training Capabilities exercise on June 19, 2024, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. The regiment’s Soldiers were commended for their exceptional dedication and commitment to excellence during the exercise. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. MiKayla Williams)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2024 11:34
|Photo ID:
|8487752
|VIRIN:
|240619-Z-EV793-4716
|Resolution:
|6524x4349
|Size:
|18.05 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 278th ACR conclude XCTC exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Mikayla Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT