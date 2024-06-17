278th ACR conclude XCTC exercise

Tennessee Army National Guard’s 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment concluded the eXportable Combat Training Capabilities exercise on June 19, 2024, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. The regiment’s Soldiers were commended for their exceptional dedication and commitment to excellence during the exercise. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. MiKayla Williams)

