    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    278th ACR conclude XCTC exercise [Image 3 of 3]

    278th ACR conclude XCTC exercise

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2024

    Photo by Spc. Mikayla Williams 

    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    Tennessee Army National Guard’s 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment concluded the eXportable Combat Training Capabilities exercise on June 19, 2024, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. The regiment’s Soldiers were commended for their exceptional dedication and commitment to excellence during the exercise. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. MiKayla Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 11:34
    Photo ID: 8487753
    VIRIN: 240619-Z-EV793-2833
    Resolution: 6414x3719
    Size: 16.63 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 278th ACR conclude XCTC exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Mikayla Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tennessee National Guard
    Tennessee Army National Guard
    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment
    XCTC

