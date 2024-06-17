Rear Adm. Guido Valdes visits U.S. NMRTC Guam

AGANA HEIGHTS, Guam (June 12, 2024) Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific, and director, Defense Health Network Pacific Rim, presents a coin to Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Emily Pierce, for her contributions and coordination of the National Hospital Week opening ceremony hosted by U.S. Naval Hospital Guam. Valdes recognized numerous medical staff members for their performance and contributions to the Navy Medicine’s mission during his visit at U.S. Naval Hospital and U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guam, June 12. (U.S. Navy photo by Jaciyn Matanane)

