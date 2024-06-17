Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Adm. Guido Valdes visits U.S. NMRTC Guam [Image 1 of 3]

    Rear Adm. Guido Valdes visits U.S. NMRTC Guam

    AGANA HEIGHTS, GUAM

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Jaciyn Matanane 

    Naval Hospital Guam

    AGANA HEIGHTS, Guam (June 12, 2024) Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific, and director, Defense Health Network Pacific Rim, presents a challenge coin to Lt. Cmdr. Derek Grady, radiologist and MHS GENESIS site leader, for successfully leading U.S. Naval Hospital Guam during the MHS GENESIS transition. Valdes recognized numerous medical staff members for their performance and contributions to the Navy Medicine’s mission during his visit at U.S. Naval Hospital and USNMRTC Guam, June 12. (U.S. Navy photo by Jaciyn Matanane)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 09:07
    Location: AGANA HEIGHTS, GU
    USNH GUAM; U.S. NMRTC GUAM; NAVAL HOSPITAL GUAM

