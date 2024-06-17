Rear Adm. Guido Valdes visits U.S. NMRTC Guam

AGANA HEIGHTS, Guam (June 12, 2024) Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific, and director, Defense Health Network Pacific Rim, presents a challenge coin to Lt. Cmdr. Derek Grady, radiologist and MHS GENESIS site leader, for successfully leading U.S. Naval Hospital Guam during the MHS GENESIS transition. Valdes recognized numerous medical staff members for their performance and contributions to the Navy Medicine’s mission during his visit at U.S. Naval Hospital and USNMRTC Guam, June 12. (U.S. Navy photo by Jaciyn Matanane)

