    TR Watchstanders [Image 1 of 3]

    TR Watchstanders

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Crawford 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 19, 2024) U.S. Sailors stand watch in the pilot house aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 19, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher J. Crawford)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 07:14
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TR Watchstanders [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Christopher Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    operations
    7th Fleet
    carrier
    Theodore Roosevelt
    Pacific Fleet
    CSG 9

