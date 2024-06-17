PHILIPPINE SEA (June 19, 2024) U.S. Sailors stand watch in the pilot house aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 19, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher J. Crawford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2024 Date Posted: 06.20.2024 07:14 Photo ID: 8487081 VIRIN: 240619-N-WG572-2010 Resolution: 2400x3600 Size: 720.14 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TR Watchstanders [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Christopher Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.