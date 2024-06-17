Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily checks [Image 4 of 4]

    Daily checks

    JAPAN

    05.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    240520-N-DM318-1036 SAGAMI WAN, JAPAN (MAY. 20, 2024) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Kayden Balthazar, From Minneapolis, Minnesota conducts daily routine checks on a Close-in Weapons System (CWIS) aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in Sagami Wan, May. 20, 2024. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 19:24
    VIRIN: 240520-N-DM318-1036
    Location: JP
    This work, Daily checks [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

