240520-N-DM318-1036 SAGAMI WAN, JAPAN (MAY. 20, 2024) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Kayden Balthazar, From Minneapolis, Minnesota conducts daily routine checks on a Close-in Weapons System (CWIS) aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in Sagami Wan, May. 20, 2024. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2024 Date Posted: 06.19.2024 19:24 Photo ID: 8486491 VIRIN: 240520-N-DM318-1036 Resolution: 7542x5030 Size: 941.67 KB Location: JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily checks [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.