    Team Marine Corps Seated Volleyball Practice [Image 1 of 4]

    Team Marine Corps Seated Volleyball Practice

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Maj. Tyler Quillico 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of Team Marine Corps conduct seated volleyball practice for the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, June 19, 2023.

    From June 21-30, U.S. Army Training & Doctrine Command will host the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games. The Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings. Over the 10 days of inspiring competition, more than 200 men and women representing the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard and U.S. Special Operations Command will compete in 11 adaptive sports, coming together as a community for recovery in real time.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Tyler Quillico)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 16:28
    Photo ID: 8486294
    VIRIN: 240619-A-VW072-6905
    Resolution: 3381x2415
    Size: 755.29 KB
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

