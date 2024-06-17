Team Marine Corps Seated Volleyball Practice

Master Gunnery Sgt. Michael Harold spikes a ball during team seated volleyball practice for the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, June 19, 2023.



From June 21-30, U.S. Army Training & Doctrine Command will host the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games. The Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings. Over the 10 days of inspiring competition, more than 200 men and women representing the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard and U.S. Special Operations Command will compete in 11 adaptive sports, coming together as a community for recovery in real time.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Tyler Quillico)

