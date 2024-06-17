CWIX 2024 Distinguished Visitor Day

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert B. Sofge Jr., commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, right, receives a briefing in the Coalition Warrior Interoperability Exploration, Experimentation, Examination Exercise (CWIX24) at the Joint Force Training Centre in Bydgoszcz, Poland, June 19, 2024. CWIX enhances Command and Control (C2) capabilities for a modern and forward-looking military force. By focusing on digital transformation, multi-domain operations, and the digital backbone, CWIX ensures the interoperability of these critical components. The exercise involves multiple countries, fostering international cooperation and technological integration. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)

