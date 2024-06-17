Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CWIX 2024 Distinguished Visitor Day [Image 11 of 16]

    CWIX 2024 Distinguished Visitor Day

    BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND

    06.19.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert B. Sofge Jr., commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, left, shakes hands with civilian staff participating in the Coalition Warrior Interoperability Exploration, Experimentation, Examination Exercise (CWIX24) at the Joint Force Training Centre in Bydgoszcz, Poland, June 19, 2024. CWIX enhances Command and Control (C2) capabilities for a modern and forward-looking military force. By focusing on digital transformation, multi-domain operations, and the digital backbone, CWIX ensures the interoperability of these critical components. The exercise involves multiple countries, fostering international cooperation and technological integration. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 17:16
    Photo ID: 8486287
    VIRIN: 240619-M-GG264-4047
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: BYDGOSZCZ, PL
    NATO
    Poland
    Marines
    CWIX 2024

