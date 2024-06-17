Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Navy tour ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex: Day 1

    Team Navy tour ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex: Day 1

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Emilie Lenglain 

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Team Navy members take photos of the power lifting room during a group tour of the 2024 Department of DefenseWarrior Games at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, June 19, 2024.

    Athletes explored the complex for the DoD Warrior Games. The event is a paralympic-style competition with more than 200 wounded, ill and injured service members from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard and U.S. Special Operations Command.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Emilie Lenglain)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 16:02
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Navy tour ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex: Day 1 [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Emilie Lenglain, identified by DVIDS

    Team Navy tour ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex: Day 1
    Team Navy tour ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex: Day 1

    warriorgames
    Woundedwarriors
    Adaptive Sports Program
    adaptivesports
    WG24
    WarriorGames2024

