Team Navy tour ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex: Day 1

Team Navy members take photos of the power lifting room during a group tour of the 2024 Department of DefenseWarrior Games at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, June 19, 2024.



Athletes explored the complex for the DoD Warrior Games. The event is a paralympic-style competition with more than 200 wounded, ill and injured service members from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard and U.S. Special Operations Command.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Emilie Lenglain)

