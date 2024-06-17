Team Navy tour ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex: Day 1

Team Navy members pose for a group photo during a tour of the 2024 Department of DefenseWarrior Games at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, June 19, 2024.



Athletes explored the complex for the DoD Warrior Games. The event is a paralympic-style competition with more than 200 wounded, ill and injured service members from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard and U.S. Special Operations Command.

