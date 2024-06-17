Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 11 Seabees and Latvian National Guard engineers collaborate for BALTOPS24 [Image 8 of 8]

    NMCB 11 Seabees and Latvian National Guard engineers collaborate for BALTOPS24

    LIEPAJA, LATVIA

    06.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class James Hong 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    LIEPĀJA, Latvia (June 19, 2024) - U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 and Latvian National Guard soldiers assigned to the 4th Brigade's Engineering Company in support of the Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 24 exercise in Liepāja, Latvia June 19, 2024. BALTOPS24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James S. Hong)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 14:08
    Photo ID: 8486202
    VIRIN: 240619-N-VF045-1085
    Resolution: 5428x3619
    Size: 3.49 MB
    Location: LIEPAJA, LV
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, NMCB 11 Seabees and Latvian National Guard engineers collaborate for BALTOPS24 [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    seabees
    NMCB 11
    CTF 68
    BALTOPS24
    faun trackway

