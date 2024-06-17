NMCB 11 Seabees and Latvian National Guard engineers collaborate for BALTOPS24

LIEPĀJA, Latvia (June 19, 2024) - Latvian National Guard Sgt. Dzintars Cebris, assigned to the 4th Brigade's Engineering Company, assembles a prefabricated helicopter pad kit in support of the Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 24 exercise in Liepāja, Latvia June 19, 2024. BALTOPS24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James S. Hong)

