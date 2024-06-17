Pa. National Guard hosts intelligence seminar

Pennsylvania National Guard Director of Joint Staff, Army Brig. Gen. John R. Pippy welcomes participants to Fort Indiantown Gap for the Federated Intelligence Program/Joint Task Force North Stakeholder Seminar June 17. During the seminar representatives from Joint Task Force-North, National Guard Bureau, the Pennsylvania National Guard and Massachusetts National Guard received a briefing on JTF-N’s mission on the southwest border and discussed the role Soldiers play supporting that mission.
