    Pa. National Guard hosts intelligence seminar [Image 1 of 4]

    Pa. National Guard hosts intelligence seminar

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Wayne Hall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Pennsylvania National Guard Director of Joint Staff, Army Brig. Gen. John R. Pippy welcomes participants to Fort Indiantown Gap for the Federated Intelligence Program/Joint Task Force North Stakeholder Seminar June 17. During the seminar representatives from Joint Task Force-North, National Guard Bureau, the Pennsylvania National Guard and Massachusetts National Guard received a briefing on JTF-N’s mission on the southwest border and discussed the role Soldiers play supporting that mission.

