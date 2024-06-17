MASA 24: MWSS-371 conducts FARP operations with 199th Fighter Squadron

U.S. Marines with Airfield Operations Company, Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 371, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct forward arming and refueling operations for a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor aircraft with 199th Fighter Squadron, 154th Fighter Wing, during Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 at Clark Air Base, Luzon, Philippines, June 14, 2024. A FARP provides refueling and rearming to rotary or fixed-wing assets in austere environments extending the reach and capacity of forward air operations. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy photo)

