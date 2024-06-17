Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MASA 24: MWSS-371 conducts FARP operations with 199th Fighter Squadron [Image 4 of 8]

    MASA 24: MWSS-371 conducts FARP operations with 199th Fighter Squadron

    CLARK AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    06.14.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor aircraft with 199th Fighter Squadron, 154th Fighter Wing, is staged for forward arming and refueling operations with U.S. Marines with Airfield Operations Company, Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 371, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, during Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 at Clark Air Base, Luzon, Philippines, June 14, 2024. A FARP provides refueling and rearming to rotary or fixed-wing assets in austere environments extending the reach and capacity of forward air operations. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 00:56
    Photo ID: 8485741
    VIRIN: 240614-M-MW113-1011
    Resolution: 1467x956
    Size: 439.35 KB
    Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MASA 24: MWSS-371 conducts FARP operations with 199th Fighter Squadron [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    FARP
    MWSS-371
    F-22 Raptor
    MASA
    IMEFSummerSeries

