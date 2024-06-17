Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Audiovisual Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 8 of 8]

    2nd Audiovisual Squadron welcomes new commander

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jamie Echols 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Maj. Kay Nissen, 2nd Audiovisual Squadron incoming commander smiles during the 2nd AVS change of command ceremony at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, June 18, 2024. The Air Force change of command ceremony is rooted in a heritage that dates to the time of Roman legions and is designed to allow subordinates to witness the formality of command change from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jamie Echols Jr.)

    This work, 2nd Audiovisual Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jamie Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of Command
    AFPAA
    2nd Audiovisual Squadron

