2nd Audiovisual Squadron welcomes new commander

Maj. Kay Nissen, 2nd Audiovisual Squadron incoming commander smiles during the 2nd AVS change of command ceremony at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, June 18, 2024. The Air Force change of command ceremony is rooted in a heritage that dates to the time of Roman legions and is designed to allow subordinates to witness the formality of command change from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jamie Echols Jr.)

