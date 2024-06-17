2nd Audiovisual Squadron welcomes new commander

Incoming commander, Maj. Kay M. Nissen, assumed command of the 2nd Audiovisual Squadron in a ceremony at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, June 18, 2024.



Outgoing commander Lt. Col. Mark Graff handed off the guidon before leaving for his new assignment at the Secretary of the Air Force Office of International Affairs.



Col. Tony Wickman, Air Force Public Affairs Agency commander, traveled from Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, to officiate the ceremony.



“Change of command ceremonies are always about the officers who are taking the guidon,” said Wickman. “The truth is, we’re here to celebrate the 2nd AVS. It’s the entire squadron and everything [they] do to communicate truthful, accurate and useful information through world-class storytelling. To everybody who is serving, in whatever capacity, thank you.”



Nissen thanked her predecessor and voiced her excitement and enthusiasm at joining her new team. Nissen is coming to the 2nd AVS from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, where she studied information warfare in a competitive learning environment. Her studies focused on integrating new technologies and applying joint concepts.



Nissen expressed her excitement for and commitment to lead the members of the 2nd AVS.



“The 2nd AVS has an incredible heritage and mission,” said Nissen. “I’m most excited to serve alongside passionate professionals and develop the trust we’ll have among each other as teammates. I’m looking forward to getting to know all of you and making incredible memories.”



As the commander of the 2nd AVS, Nissen will be responsible for one of the two Department of the Air Force video production centers and the service’s only mobile live production truck mission.

She is focused on continuing to support the AFPAA mission, building an environment for all uniformed and civilian members to be second to none.

