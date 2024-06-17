Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    49th CMS E&E shop unveils innovative invention [Image 3 of 4]

    49th CMS E&amp;E shop unveils innovative invention

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Carpenter, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron electrical environmental systems craftsman, center, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alejandro Esparza, 49th CMS electrical environmental systems journeyman, test the capabilities of a modified communications W cords at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 20, 2024. Allowing up to three aircrew members to speak with a pilot, the W cord can be used to train newer personnel and troubleshoot any discrepancies that may occur during operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 18:46
    Photo ID: 8485215
    VIRIN: 240617-F-IP012-1013
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.66 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th CMS E&E shop unveils innovative invention [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    49th CMS E&amp;E shop unveils innovative invention
    49th CMS E&amp;E shop unveils innovative invention
    49th CMS E&amp;E shop unveils innovative invention
    49th CMS E&amp;E shop unveils innovative invention

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holloman
    maintenance
    innovation
    49th Wing
    49th CMS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT