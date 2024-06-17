U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Carpenter, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron electrical environmental systems craftsman, center, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alejandro Esparza, 49th CMS electrical environmental systems journeyman, test the capabilities of a modified communications W cords at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 20, 2024. Allowing up to three aircrew members to speak with a pilot, the W cord can be used to train newer personnel and troubleshoot any discrepancies that may occur during operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2024 Date Posted: 06.18.2024 18:46 Photo ID: 8485215 VIRIN: 240617-F-IP012-1013 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.66 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 49th CMS E&E shop unveils innovative invention [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.