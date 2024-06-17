A series of modified communications W cords can be seen housed in pelican cases at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 20, 2024. Allowing up to three aircrew members to speak with a pilot, the W cord can be used to train newer personnel and troubleshoot any discrepancies that may occur during operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini)
This work, 49th CMS E&E shop unveils innovative invention [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
