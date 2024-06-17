Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th CMS E&E shop unveils innovative invention [Image 4 of 4]

    49th CMS E&amp;E shop unveils innovative invention

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini 

    49th Wing

    A series of modified communications W cords can be seen housed in pelican cases at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 20, 2024. Allowing up to three aircrew members to speak with a pilot, the W cord can be used to train newer personnel and troubleshoot any discrepancies that may occur during operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini)

