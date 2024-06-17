Mountain Fest 2024 Day 2

A Soldier with 2nd Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment keeps the ball away from Soldiers with 548th Division Sustainment Support Battalion during day two of the soccer tournament at Bowerman Track during the week-long Mountain Fest celebration on Fort Drum, New York, June 18, 2024. Playing team sports enhances teamwork, unit cohesion, and healthy competition among Soldiers, vital elements for a strong and unified division. Mountain Fest 2024 celebrates and connects current 10th Mountain Division Soldiers to the unit’s legacy, built upon 80 years of Mountain Heritage. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

