    Mountain Fest 2024 Day 2 [Image 9 of 9]

    Mountain Fest 2024 Day 2

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    A Soldier with 2nd Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment keeps the ball away from Soldiers with 548th Division Sustainment Support Battalion during day two of the soccer tournament at Bowerman Track during the week-long Mountain Fest celebration on Fort Drum, New York, June 18, 2024. Playing team sports enhances teamwork, unit cohesion, and healthy competition among Soldiers, vital elements for a strong and unified division. Mountain Fest 2024 celebrates and connects current 10th Mountain Division Soldiers to the unit’s legacy, built upon 80 years of Mountain Heritage. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 18:31
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mountain Fest 2024 Day 2 [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Forscom
    USArmy
    10thMountainDivision
    MountainFest2024

