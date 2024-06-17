240618-N-TT671-1157 MEMPHIS (June 18, 2024) Rear Adm. James Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command (CNRC), poses for a group photo during the Memphis Red Birds baseball game. CNRC staff participates in the Memphis Red Birds baseball game opening at Autozone Park. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Porterfield)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 16:46
|Photo ID:
|8484966
|VIRIN:
|240618-N-TT671-1157
|Resolution:
|5305x3530
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Recruiting Command Throws First Pitch at Red Birds Game [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Michael Porterfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
