6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Nuclear Staff Assistance Visit

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Trevor Testerman, 6th Air Maintenance Squadron flying crew chief, left, and Staff Sgt. Daniil Pereyaslov, 6th AMXS flying crew chief, right, pose for a photo in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker during a Nuclear Staff Assistance Visit at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 12, 2024. Exercises such as the NSAV help to reinforce an effective nuclear response and maintain a modern, flexible and always ready nuclear deterrent force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton)
