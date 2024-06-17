Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Nuclear Staff Assistance Visit [Image 2 of 4]

    6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Nuclear Staff Assistance Visit

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniil Pereyaslov, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flying crew chief, left, verifies equipment during a Nuclear Staff Assistance Visit at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 12, 2024. Exercises such as the NSAV help to strengthen and maintain the Air Mobility Command's powerful, modern and ready nuclear force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Maintenance

    Air Mobility Command
    Maintenance
    Nuclear readiness
    6th Air Refueling Wing

