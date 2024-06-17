Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS St. Louis Departs on Deployment [Image 2 of 2]

    USS St. Louis Departs on Deployment

    UNITED STATES

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Khor 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    240615-N-DB801-1239
    MAYPORT, Fla. - (June 15, 2024) — Sailors assigned to Naval Station Mayport Port Operations salute for evening colors prior to departure of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS St. Louis (LCS 19) on deployment from Naval Station Mayport, Fla., June 15, 2024. St. Louis will support counter-drug operations in the Caribbean, working for Joint Interagency Task Force South. The ship is also scheduled to conduct exchanges with partner nation maritime forces in the region, improving interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 10:55
    Photo ID: 8483811
    VIRIN: 240615-N-DB801-1239
    Resolution: 884x1105
    Size: 200.18 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS St. Louis Departs on Deployment [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Steven Khor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS St. Louis Departs on Deployment
    USS St. Louis Departs on Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Deployment
    Independence-variant littoral combat ship
    USS St. Louis (LCS 19)
    Mayport Florida
    USNAVSOUTH/U.S. 4th Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT