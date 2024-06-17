USS St. Louis Departs on Deployment

240615-N-DB801-1081
MAYPORT, Fla. - (June 15, 2024) — The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS St. Louis (LCS 19) departs on deployment from Naval Station Mayport, Fla., June 15, 2024. St. Louis will support counter-drug operations in the Caribbean, working for Joint Interagency Task Force South. The ship is also scheduled to conduct exchanges with partner nation maritime forces in the region, improving interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)
