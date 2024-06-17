240615-N-DB801-1081

MAYPORT, Fla. - (June 15, 2024) — The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS St. Louis (LCS 19) departs on deployment from Naval Station Mayport, Fla., June 15, 2024. St. Louis will support counter-drug operations in the Caribbean, working for Joint Interagency Task Force South. The ship is also scheduled to conduct exchanges with partner nation maritime forces in the region, improving interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2024 Date Posted: 06.18.2024 10:55 Photo ID: 8483809 VIRIN: 240615-N-DB801-1081 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 1.43 MB Location: US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS St. Louis Departs on Deployment [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Steven Khor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.