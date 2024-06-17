U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, congratulates Tech. Sgt. Savier Hernandez-Beltre, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron unit training manager, for being the ReaDy Airman of the Week at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 14, 2024. Hernandez-Beltre was recognized for his outstanding effort and contribution to the daily mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.18.2024 05:32 Photo ID: 8483025 VIRIN: 240614-F-XA271-1020 Resolution: 6925x4617 Size: 5.34 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ReaDy Airman of the Week: 100th CES Airman recognized [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.