    ReaDy Airman of the Week: 100th CES Airman recognized

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, congratulates Tech. Sgt. Savier Hernandez-Beltre, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron unit training manager, for being the ReaDy Airman of the Week at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 14, 2024. Hernandez-Beltre was recognized for his outstanding effort and contribution to the daily mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 05:32
    Photo ID: 8483025
    VIRIN: 240614-F-XA271-1020
    Resolution: 6925x4617
    Size: 5.34 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ReaDy Airman of the Week: 100th CES Airman recognized [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    Civil Engineer Squadron
    100th ARW
    100th CES
    Team Mildenhall
    Bloody Hundredth

