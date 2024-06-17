U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Savier Hernandez-Beltre, left, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron unit training manager, and Col. Ryan Garlow, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, pose for a photo at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 14, 2024. Hernandez-Beltre was recognized as the ReaDy Airman of the Week for his outstanding effort and contribution to the daily mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 05:32
|Photo ID:
|8483026
|VIRIN:
|240614-F-XA271-1028
|Resolution:
|6344x4229
|Size:
|4.84 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ReaDy Airman of the Week: 100th CES Airman recognized [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
