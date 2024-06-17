Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 NSA Bahrain Hosts First "Strongman Showdown" to Crown Strongest Man and Woman [Image 4 of 5]

    2024 NSA Bahrain Hosts First &quot;Strongman Showdown&quot; to Crown Strongest Man and Woman

    BAHRAIN

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Justin Stumberg  

    AFN Bahrain

    240517-N-XT273-1007 MANAMA, Bahrain (May 17, 2024) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) fitness team hosts the first “Strongman Showdown” fitness competition at Memorial Field on NSA Bahrain, May 17, 2024. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Stumberg)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 04:09
    VIRIN: 240517-N-XT273-1312
    This work, 2024 NSA Bahrain Hosts First "Strongman Showdown" to Crown Strongest Man and Woman [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Justin Stumberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NSA Bahrain
    MWR
    Fitness

