240517-N-XT273-1007 MANAMA, Bahrain (May 17, 2024) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) fitness team hosts the first “Strongman Showdown” fitness competition at Memorial Field on NSA Bahrain, May 17, 2024. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Stumberg)

