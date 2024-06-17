NSA Bahrain Hosts First "Strongman Showdown" to Crown Strongest Man and Woman

MANAMA, Bahrain (May 17, 2024) In a display of raw strength and determination, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain hosted its highly anticipated inaugural "Strongman Showdown" on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Participants from across the base gathered to compete in a series of grueling challenges, vying for the coveted titles of “Strongest Man” and “Strongest Woman” of NSA Bahrain.

“The event wasn’t just about friendly competition but also giving participants an opportunity to see just how strong they are,” said Dan Venegas, NSA Bahrain Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Fitness Coordinator.

The event, held at the base's baseball field, showcased the physical prowess of the contestants as they tackled a variety of demanding tasks. Among the events included in the showdown were the tire flip, farmers carry, and medicine ball toss, each designed to test the competitors' strength, endurance, and agility.

“Every day we have people that come into the gym and focus on one, two, or three things,“ said Venegas. “We wanted to host a challenging event that combined different training modalities.”

Spectators cheered on the competitors as they pushed their limits, demonstrating impressive feats of strength and determination. The atmosphere was electric as participants dug deep to conquer each event, spurred on by the support of their fellow servicemembers and friends.

Venegas said that one of his favorite things of the event was seeing some of the competitors, who originally doubted their ability to compete, get up there and not quit.

“We had some older gentleman who went out there and were competing against younger guys,” said Venegas. “It just shows that no matter what age you are, you can go out there, and challenge yourself by doing difficult things.”

After a fierce competition, two standout individuals emerged victorious: U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Jenna Reed and Intelligence Specialist 3rd Class Christian Park. Both participants receiving the esteemed titles of “Strongest Woman” and “Strongest Man” of NSA Bahrain and earning the right for their names to be etched into the records of base history, representing the pinnacle of physical prowess and dedication.

“I’m just having fun with these events”, said Reed, assigned to Task Force 51.5. “It’s a great opportunity to meet new people as well as share some fun competition between friends.”

Reed has participated in many NSA Bahrain MWR fitness events including the powerlifting and deadlift competitions. Even though she placed second in the women’s powerlifting competition, she said she is always looking for opportunities to prove to herself what she is capable of.

“These competitions are a perfect setting for that,” said Reed. “When else are you going to be able to do stuff like this? All the equipment is provided, the competition is there, and the safety nets are in place.”

When asked what he wanted to get out of future events, Venegas said that not only was he looking to test the strength of the community but also give the base an opportunity to come together.

“I hope events like these bring people together and have some friendly competition,“ said Venegas. “You never know, maybe after the event you might find a workout buddy.”

Despite the challenging high temperatures, participants and spectators alike departed with a sense of accomplishment and camaraderie, looking forward to future challenges and opportunities to push the boundaries of their physical abilities.

For more information on future MWR Bahrain fitness events, visit https://www.facebook.com/MWR.Bahrain.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 06.18.2024 04:08 Story ID: 474225 Location: BH Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Bahrain Hosts First "Strongman Showdown" to Crown Strongest Man and Woman, by CPO Justin Stumberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.