    Emory S. Land Moors RN and RAN Vessels Alongside in Cairns, Australia [Image 18 of 21]

    Emory S. Land Moors RN and RAN Vessels Alongside in Cairns, Australia

    CAIRNS, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    12.31.2008

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Ethan Lambert 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    CAIRNS, Queensland, Australia (June 13, 2024) – Royal Australian Navy sailors assigned to hydrographic survey ship HMAS Leeuwin (A 245) watch as the Royal Navy Offshore Patrol Vessel HMS Tamar (P 233) moors alongside the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) while the ship conducts a scheduled port call in Cairns, Australia, June 13. Cairns is the second port visit for Emory S. Land since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2008
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 03:57
    Photo ID: 8482936
    VIRIN: 240613-N-EQ708-2483
    Resolution: 2784x1848
    Size: 959.77 KB
    Location: CAIRNS, QUEENSLAND, AU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Emory S. Land Moors RN and RAN Vessels Alongside in Cairns, Australia [Image 21 of 21], by SR Ethan Lambert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

