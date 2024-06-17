Emory S. Land Moors RN and RAN Vessels Alongside in Cairns, Australia

CAIRNS, Queensland, Australia (June 13, 2024) – Royal Navy Offshore Patrol Vessel HMS Tamar (P 233), center, moors alongside the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), right, while the ship conducts a scheduled port call in Cairns, Australia, June 13. Cairns is the second port visit for Emory S. Land since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert)

