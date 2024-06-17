Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNMRTC Yokosuka Participates in VALIANT SHIELD/ULTIMATE CAUCEUS [Image 10 of 10]

    USNMRTC Yokosuka Participates in VALIANT SHIELD/ULTIMATE CAUCEUS

    JAPAN

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Daniel Taylor 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 13, 2024) A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Fuji UH-1J helicopter lands at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s helipad to drop off simulated patients to United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Yokosuka as part of a joint-service, multilateral patient movement exercise during VALIANT SHIELD 2024 (VS24). VS24 is a multinational, biennial field training exercise focused on integrating interoperability in a multi-domain environment. ULTIMATE CAUCEUS (UC) also occurred in conjunction with VS24 within the INDOPACOM AOR. UC is the DoD premier annual patient movement exercises to test USTRANSCOM’s ability to provide medical evacuation of U.S. forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

    This work, USNMRTC Yokosuka Participates in VALIANT SHIELD/ULTIMATE CAUCEUS [Image 10 of 10], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

