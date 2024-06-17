USNMRTC Yokosuka Participates in VALIANT SHIELD/ULTIMATE CAUCEUS

YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 13, 2024) A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Fuji UH-1J helicopter lands at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s helipad to drop off simulated patients to United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Yokosuka as part of a joint-service, multilateral patient movement exercise during VALIANT SHIELD 2024 (VS24). VS24 is a multinational, biennial field training exercise focused on integrating interoperability in a multi-domain environment. ULTIMATE CAUCEUS (UC) also occurred in conjunction with VS24 within the INDOPACOM AOR. UC is the DoD premier annual patient movement exercises to test USTRANSCOM’s ability to provide medical evacuation of U.S. forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

