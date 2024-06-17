From left, Kylie Spradling and Jordan Villanueva, cast members in the MWR Theatre Group’s production of “Willy Wonka Jr.,” rehearse June 11 at the Community Recreation Center on Camp Zama, Japan, in preparation for three performances of the show scheduled this week.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 00:52
|Photo ID:
|8482735
|VIRIN:
|240611-A-HP857-9923
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|594.28 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Zama community theater group aims to entertain with ‘Willy Wonka Jr.’ musical [Image 4 of 4], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Camp Zama community theater group aims to entertain with ‘Willy Wonka Jr.’ musical
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT