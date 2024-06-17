Camp Zama community theater group aims to entertain with ‘Willy Wonka Jr.’ musical

Photo By Noriko Kudo | Brook Colgan, as the titular character in the MWR Theatre Group’s upcoming...... read more read more Photo By Noriko Kudo | Brook Colgan, as the titular character in the MWR Theatre Group’s upcoming production of the “Willy Wonka Jr.” musical, rehearses June 17 at the Community Recreation Center on Camp Zama, Japan. Colgan also serves as producer of the musical. see less | View Image Page

CAMP ZAMA, Japan – The cast and crew of a community theater group here have worked to build, both figuratively and literally, the “world of pure imagination” they will bring to the stage in their “Willy Wonka Jr.” musical.



The last few weeks have seen the MWR Theatre Group putting the finishing touches on the set, props and costumes, and of course getting their lines and choreography down for three performances of the show June 20, 21 and 22 at the Community Recreation Center here.



Auditions for the musical were held in April. Nearly 40 roles were ultimately cast, all of them community members ranging in age from 7 to adult. Director Cheyenne Reynosa said the cast and crew are all talented and passionate about putting on a great show for their audience.



“[This musical] showcases a level of joy, life and laughter that many Soldiers and their children do not get to experience,” Reynosa said. “[The theater group] gives those military children who constantly have to move [the chance] to leave a mark on their community and gives the adults and the Soldiers an opportunity to express themselves.”



Sgt. Rafael Sanchez, assigned to the 311th Military Intelligence Battalion, is a relative newcomer to the world of theater. He was cast as Grandpa Joe, a major role, but he also helped construct the set. The rehearsal schedule — up to three times per week over a little more than two months — has been demanding, he said, but the entire cast and crew have been dedicated and supportive of each other, making the process much easier.



“The teamwork has been great,” Sanchez said. “It’s been great to see how committed the young actors are and how patient the production team has been with actors like me who don’t have as much experience.”



Sanchez is new to Japan and said he was looking for ways to get involved in his community here. Being part of the “Willy Wonka Jr.” cast has allowed him to do just that, he said, and made his transition to a new duty station much easier.



Also part of the crew are several Soldier volunteers who move set pieces and props on and offstage between scenes. Their help with the production has been instrumental in making rehearsals and other preparations go smoothly, Sanchez said.



“We are super grateful for all of the help from the Soldiers,” Sanchez said. “They want to do something positive for the community with the extra time they have on their hands. Their help made a huge difference and enabled the actors to focus on learning their songs and lines.”



Sanchez said he hopes audiences will be entertained when they see the show, but he also hopes the community appreciates the time and effort the cast and crew put into staging the production.



Reynosa agreed, saying the musical will be for entertaining for all ages.



“My expectation is greatness, and I don’t think that’s ever too high to value,” she said.



Performances of the “Willy Wonka Jr.” musical will be June 21 at 5 p.m., June 22 at 3 p.m., and June 23 at 3 p.m., all at Community Recreation Center on Camp Zama.