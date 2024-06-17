U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea, conduct water based physical training during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program training session at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, June 17, 2024. MCMAP is an integrated, weapons-based training system that incorporates the full spectrum of the force continuum on the battlefield and contributes to the mental and physical development of Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2024 Date Posted: 06.17.2024 22:52 Photo ID: 8482630 VIRIN: 240617-M-HA226-1003 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 17.05 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MARFORK Marines conduct amphibious-based physical training [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Dean Gurule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.