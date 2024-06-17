Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARFORK Marines conduct amphibious-based physical training [Image 2 of 6]

    MARFORK Marines conduct amphibious-based physical training

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Gage Revell, left, a small arms repair technician and Cpl. Ava Hamilton, a geospatial intelligence analyst, both with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea, swim in a swimming pool during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program training session at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, June 17, 2024. MCMAP is an integrated, weapons-based training system that incorporates the full spectrum of the force continuum on the battlefield and contributes to the mental and physical development of Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule)

    This work, MARFORK Marines conduct amphibious-based physical training [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Dean Gurule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South Korea
    MCMAP
    Amphibious
    Combat Conditioning
    MARFORK
    Lethality

