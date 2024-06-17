USS Colorado Enters Pearl Harbor Dry Dock

The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Colorado (SSN 788) makes its way into Dry Dock 2 at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF), June 12, 2024. PHNSY & IMF shipwrights manned the inhaul line while riggers handled the control lines that brought the Colorado into place. The submarine is at the shipyard for a scheduled two-year Extended Dry-Docking Selected Restricted Availability (EDSRA). (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)
